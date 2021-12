COVID-19: What the Biden administration is doing to address winter surge in cases

TipRanks

Stock picker and hedge manager Cathie Wood made some serious waves last year, when her ARK Innovation ETF outperformed the S&P 500 by an order of magnitude. From the pandemic trough in March to the end of 2020, the S&P gained 68%, while Wood’s flagship fund surged ahead by 153%. It was an astounding performance. Wood made smart choices last year, targeting tech companies, remote connections, and telehealth for investment. All of those segments saw big gains in business during the lockdown phases