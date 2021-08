COVID-19: ‘In schools we should start at least implementing a testing requirement’, doctor says

Barrons.com

The study, a trial of 480,000 healthcare workers, found that the vaccine’s efficacy against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant was 71%, according to the news reports. The news could serve to defuse concern caused by another study of the (JNJ) vaccine by researchers at New York University, which examined the blood of patients who had received the vaccine, and found that the neutralizing antibody levels elicited by the Delta variant were very low. In other promising vaccine news, a major Israeli healthcare organization reported results from a survey of patients that found that a third booster dose of (PFE) (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine had resulted in similar or less serious side effects than the second dose, according to a report from Bloomberg.