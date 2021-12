COVID-19: U.S. coronavirus deaths near 800,000

Motley Fool

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), the leading gaming and e-commerce company in Southeast Asia, was one of the best-performing tech stocks in the last five years. In the last two months, however, Sea's stock price has fallen more than 36% from its peak of $372.70 amid the sell-down of tech companies. Thanks to its lower share price, Sea is showing up on the radar of bargain investors looking to buy growth stocks at an attractive price. Founded in 2009, Sea has grown into a behemoth with businesses spanning gaming, e-commerce, fintech, and others.