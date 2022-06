COVID-19 vaccines: Florida the only state to not order doses for kids after FDA authorization

American City Business Journals

There's increasing optimism in the energy industry that liquified natural gas production and exports will grow in the United States, although a recent industry conference also showed some concern that Appalachia won't be able to profit from the increase. LNG, after years of relative quiet in the United States, has suddenly become a much bigger issue. Not only have U.S. exports of LNG overseas increased dramatically over the past two years but also the energy crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised Europe's interest in LNG from the United States.