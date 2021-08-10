U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.92
    +6.57 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,272.78
    +170.93 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.10
    -62.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.55
    +5.74 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    +2.08 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3440
    +0.0270 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,277.20
    -1,011.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.01
    +873.33 (+359.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
How covid has changed the way students view the world

Yahoo Finance’s Reggie Wade sat down with juniors and seniors from White Plains High School in New York to reflect on how the pandemic has brought to light the inequalities between countries, as well as how hopeful they are for the future.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Is Plunging Today

    What Happened? Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) are down 11% to $8.50 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company reported second-quarter earnings after markets closed on Monday.

  • Why Carnival Is Rising Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were running 2.7% higher in morning trading Tuesday on no news directly impacting its business. Carnival's premier Cunard brand announced its luxury cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth, would be returning to the high seas on Friday after being dead in the water for 17 months.

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were slipping 5.8% as of 10:52 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors that the stock's valuation has gone "from unreasonable to ridiculous." Meacham reiterated an underperform rating for Moderna with a price target of $115, roughly 75% below the current price of the biotech's shares.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Thinks Ethereum Could Peak in 2022

    In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson spoke on a number of topics related to Cardano and Ethereum.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Let's talk about the popular Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.