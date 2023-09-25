New COVID vaccine rollout running into insurance, supply roadblocks

The rollout of new COVID-19 vaccines is being obstructed by insurance and supply roadblocks, as customers experience issues with getting insurers to agree on vaccine coverage. The Department of Health and Human Services wrote a letter to insurers stating, "Your obligation as a plan or issuer to ensure that your members have coverage for COVID-19 vaccines without cost sharing is not conditional upon parties' compliance."

