COVID variant closes borders around the globe, gas deaths warrant investigation against Siberian mine, tensions rise in Belarus migrant crisis

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank governor said he discussed recent interest rate cuts with bankers at a meeting on Thursday after a slide in the lira to record lows, and he also said that the banking sector was able to overcome market volatility. Turkey's lira was flat on Thursday after a historic slide to all-time lows this week, triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts, despite widespread criticism of his policy direction. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said after the meeting with top bankers and the country's BDDK banking watchdog that they made general evaluations on economic developments, and he said that the banking sector was very strong.