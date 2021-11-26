COVID variant closes borders around the globe, gas deaths warrant investigation against Siberian mine, tensions rise in Belarus migrant crisis
Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita runs down some of the leading international headlines.
Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers chief strategist, examines how to expect market and investor reactions to the new COVID-19 variant in addition to ways the Fed chair Jerome Powell will seek to tackle inflation.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is leaving Venezuelan operations of Chevron Corp. and top American oil-service companies at a standstill after President Nicolas Maduro's socialist party came victorious in regional elections questioned by several Western nations.
Tesla said on Friday it has withdrawn its application for state aid for its planned battery factory near Berlin as CEO Elon Musk declared the electric vehicle maker opposed all subsidies. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China. Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/german-decision-tesla-subsidies-expected-by-end-year-2021-09-05 ($1.28 billion) in EU funding for its battery plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg under the plan, with a final decision likely by the end of the year.
(Bloomberg) -- Even while railing daily against big companies and business elites, Mexico's president has for three years looked askance at policies that might upset financial markets or hurt his beloved peso.
(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court has reinstated Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on school-mask mandates while it weighs whether the edict violates the rights of students with disabilities.
Citing threats to Honolulu's drinking water, the Sierra Club of Hawaii and other groups on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and military leaders to shut down tanks that provide an important fuel reserve for U.S. forces in the Pacific. The military built 20 fuel tanks, each the equivalent of 25 stories tall, during World War II near Pearl Harbor on top of an aquifer that supplies drinking water to one-quarter of Honolulu.
SAN ANTONIO — Raymond Hernandez was a boy when his grandfather would take him on walks to the Alamo, pointing at the grounds around the Spanish mission founded in the 18th century. "He'd tell me again and again, 'They built all this on top of our campo santo,' " said Hernandez, 73, using the Spanish term for cemetery. An elder in San Antonio's Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, he added, "All the tourists flocking to the Alamo are standing on the bones of our ancestors."
For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.
Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.
This month, Morning Consult calculated Biden's approval rating in every U.S. state. Here's what it found.
The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from New York and Washington, D.C., looked elegant as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Be Best children's program she established as a first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank governor said he discussed recent interest rate cuts with bankers at a meeting on Thursday after a slide in the lira to record lows, and he also said that the banking sector was able to overcome market volatility. Turkey's lira was flat on Thursday after a historic slide to all-time lows this week, triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts, despite widespread criticism of his policy direction. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said after the meeting with top bankers and the country's BDDK banking watchdog that they made general evaluations on economic developments, and he said that the banking sector was very strong.
He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.
National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister's resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order while trying to keep out of the domestic political dispute. The Solomon Islands are famous as a battleground of World War II, the pivotal Battle of Guadalcanal named after the country’ largest island where the restive capital Honiara is located.
"I used to be into freedom, but I'm not anymore." Stern said. "I don't feel good about what's going on in my country. I might have to run just to clean this f**king mess up."
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.
Public must prepare for change in restrictions Assessment of new variant will take 'weeks' Travel red list returns amid super-variant fears Reinfection 'less likely to result in hospitalisation' Vaccine does not raise risk of stillbirths
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele took the stage last weekend at the end of "Bitcoin Week" to the cheers of fans delighted his Central American country has become the first to adopt crypto currency as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar. Bukele, 40, wearing his signature backwards baseball cap, referred to himself as a "savior" as he unveiled plans to build "Bitcoin City" at the base of the Conchagua volcano overlooking the Pacific. Supporters have hailed Bukele's plans - including making bitcoin legal tender in September - saying they would bring jobs, financial inclusion and foreign investment to one of the Western Hemisphere's poorest countries.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Friday "foreign powers" were to blame for days of unrest in the South Pacific nation.Why it matters: His government's decision to change alliances from Taiwan to China sparked a wave of anger and massive protests and riots in the capital, Honiara, this week — which resulted in Sogavare declaring a lockdown and calling in Australian police, who swept in to take control of the city Friday, per Reute