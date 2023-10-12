CPI Report, Delta’s Strong earnings, new UAW strikes: Yahoo Finance Live

Investors are getting a look at key inflation data this morning with the September read on CPI. The report will play a huge role in the Fed’s latest interest rate decision later this month. On Wall Street, Delta (DLTA) is one of the first big names to report earnings. The airline reported a massive nearly 60% profit jump. In the auto sector, the UAW increased its fight against the big three automakers, with workers walking off the job at Ford’s (F) truck plant in Kentucky. Yahoo Finance trending tickets today include: Birkenstock (BIRK), Microsoft (MSFT), and Exxon (XOM).



Top guests today include:

8:30 a.m. ET - Jeffrey Kleintop, Charles Schwab cChief Global Investment Stratgegist and Yelena Maleyev, KPMG Senior Economist

10:15 a.m. ET - Richard Gelfond, IMAX CEO

10:40 a.m. ET - Brett Goldberg, TickPick CEO

11a.m. ET - Jared Bernstein, U.S. Council of Economic Advisers Chair

11:40 a.m. ET - Albert Gore III, Zero Emission Transportation Association Executive Director