CPI report, Home Depot earnings: Yahoo Finance Live
Investors are digesting the October CPI report this morning. The latest reading is a key indicator for the Fed, which holds its last interest rate meeting of the year just under one month from today. On the earnings from, Home Depot's (HD) third-quarter earnings topped expectations, but the retailer did state it expects annual sales to decline between 3% and 4%. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: Tesla (TSLA), Fisker (FSR), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Snap (SNAP).
Key guests include:
8:30 a.m. ET - Tendayi Kapfidze, Wells Fargo Chief Corporate Economist, and Nathan Sheets, Citi Global Chief Economist
10 a.m. ET - Michael Baker, D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst
10:30 a.m. ET - Stephen Yalof, Tanger Outlets CEO
11:30 a.m. ET - Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk CEO