Credit Suisse announces it will buy back $3 billion in debt
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Credit Suisse's debt buyback.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.
NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland made $990,000 in the NFL last year, according to CBS Sports — but that’s not even close to the most fascinating thing about him. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he interned at UBS and has since returned to his alma mater to teach a financial literacy course. One piece of his advice that feels particularly relevant now — as a recession may loom and some savings accounts are paying more than they have since 2009 (see the best savings account rates you may get now here) — is this: You need an emergency fund.
Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.
On July 15 we reviewed the charts of medical device maker DexCom and wrote that "Aggressive traders could probe the long side of DXCM around current levels. Risk to $72. Maybe we can rally to the $100 area.
Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.
Angel investor Jason Calacanis told Musk that ending the work-from-home policy at Twitter could be used to cut staff without the company having to pay employees severance.
U.S. stocks tumbled at the start of trading Friday as Wall Street weighed the government's monthly employment report, which showed a slowdown in September hiring but still-robust labor market.
Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s
Iconic drink maker Coca-Cola has fallen sharply over the last six months; is it enough to push the stock into buy territory?
The US Federal Reserve’s latest bout of interest rate hikes has been brutal. Over the past seven months, the cost of borrowing has shot up at a pace that’s never been seen before. This week, US mortgage rates jumped to 6.75%, their highest point in more than 15 years.
In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]
Lifetime annuities, a kind of do-it-yourself pension that can provide you a guaranteed income until the day you die, have suddenly become a much, much better deal. The pooled longevity risk is what makes them so useful.
If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...
The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 300 points Friday on the September jobs report. AMD lost 7% after a third-quarter revenue warning.
Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.
(Bloomberg) -- Uncertainty about the upcoming jobs report pushed the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, to close above 30 on Thursday. And someone is wagering that it won’t stop there.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Document
Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black
Most S&P 500 investors consider Tesla stock to be the ultimate investment. But it turns out you could do better — much better.
Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.