  • S&P 500

    3,870.55
    -48.74 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,710.05
    -445.35 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,366.08
    -62.07 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.85
    -37.04 (-2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    -3.02 (-4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    +11.20 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    -0.0156 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0104 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2290
    -1.0060 (-0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,270.29
    -410.17 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.18
    -17.06 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank situations are ‘polar opposites’: Strategist

1
Yahoo Finance

Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the challenges facing Credit Suisse.

