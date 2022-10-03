U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,654.96
    +69.34 (+1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,346.86
    +621.35 (+2.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,723.60
    +147.98 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.82
    +39.10 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    +3.11 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.30
    +26.30 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.47
    +1.43 (+7.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9823
    +0.0022 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6030
    -0.2010 (-5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0131 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4410
    -0.2880 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,374.49
    +249.99 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.47
    +6.12 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.

