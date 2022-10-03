Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.
The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.
Shares in the Swiss bank fell as much as 10% after the bank's boss failed to reassure investors.
The big news out of the financial sector over the weekend concerned investment bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) and its financial health. Here's a rundown of what happened, why investors are so concerned, and whether Credit Suisse is a bargain stock to consider for your portfolio. Is Credit Suisse in trouble?
