'We have critical nursing shortages across the country,' doctor warns

Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the staffing shortage in hospitals handling COVID patients, testing, masking, the importance of vaccines, long COVID symptoms, and re-infection rates.

