Crude oil futures gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the jump in crude oil futures as prices reach $75.98 per barrel ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

Video Transcript

JARED BLIKRE: Time now for a check of the energy market, where WTI February futures, they just settled at $76 and-- excuse me $75.98. They are still trading in the electronic market. And just to give you an idea of the intraday price action, some volatility as of late.

I said we've been up in WTI five straight days. And let's take a look at the price action right there. A lot of this rise has caught traders off guard, and so we've been talking with a number of energy analysts over the last few days.

But basically, we are still in a multi-month trading range. And I'm going to put a candlestick chart, so we can see that range right here going up to about $85 a barrel, selling off to about $61.62 a barrel. And guess what? We're right up in the middle of that range, so we'll have to see what the headlines bring in the future.

Now, shifting gears a little bit, we are going to be looking to the OPEC Plus meeting next week. They're probably going to stand pat and increase production by 400,000 barrels per day. But they have thrown us a few curveballs as of late, so we'll have to see how that all plays out.