Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ), soon to be known as Block, fell as much as 5.1% on Thursday as many growth stocks lost momentum. The biggest news of the day was that U.S. unemployment claims were just 184,000 last week, the lowest since 1969. A strong labor market is good for the economy, but it could also mean things like higher inflation and the Federal Reserve trying to push interest rates higher.