Crunch Fitness CEO talks gym memberships coming out of COVID

Exercising and eating healthier are two of the top New Year's resolutions Americans are attempting to stick to in 2024, according to data from Statista Consumer Insights. With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are finding returning to the gym more accessible.

Crunch Fitness CEO Jim Rowley joins Yahoo Finance Anchor Rachelle Akuffo to detail the programs offered by the fitness chain and how it is pricing its gym memberships.

"We've got our brick-and-mortar option, which is north of 360 gyms in the US right now," Rowley states. "But we also have Crunch Plus, which is a digital option, which has over 200 choreographed classes. We choreographed them ourselves — they're not bought from another agency and so forth. And again, it's having mass appeal."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.