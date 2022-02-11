U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.86
    -12.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,249.15
    +7.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,099.41
    -86.23 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.20
    +10.04 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    +1.82 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1401
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0160 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9300
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,564.16
    -2,031.41 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.91
    +9.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Crypto assets 'fundamentally incompatible’ with current financial system: Avanti Financial Group CEO

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^FVX
  • BTC-USD
  • ^TNX
  • ^TYX

Avanti Financial Group CEO and Founder Caitlin Long joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bitcoin being down over 65%, Fed policy, and Sarah Bloom Raskin's stance on crypto regulation.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. tumbled the most since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapChicken Wing Crunch Has Res

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Here's Why Zillow Stock Is Soaring Today

    The real estate technology company just issued its first report since dropping its iBuying business.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Is Dutch Bros a Buy?

    The need for people to get their morning fix, combined with strong branding, has made Starbucks an all-time great investment -- up more than 30,000% since its initial public offering in the early 1990s. Another West Coast coffee chain has gone public, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and it's made a splash with its flashy product lineup and quick, drive-thru service. It's always bold to call anything "the next one," but here are three reasons why Dutch Bros has the long-term potential to be a big winner.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • Why Pinterest Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were running 6.3% higher in morning trading Friday as more institutional investors bought into the idea-collating site. Pinterest stock has been battered for a good part of a year on a slowdown in pandemic-fueled growth. Shares are off 70% over the past 12 months, but both Vanguard Group and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) have acquired substantial stakes in the social media platform, and the market might be seeing this as an inflection point at which Pinterest becomes a turnaround story.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Affirm Stock Tumbles As 2022 Guidance Disappoints As Amazon Deal Kicks In

    AFRM stock plunged after the company reported a bigger net loss and investors digested new guidance that includes Amazon.com transactions.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    As a reminder, Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the company's website, www.annaly.com. Content referenced in today's call can be found in our fourth quarter 2021 investor presentation and fourth quarter 2021 financial supplement, both found under the Presentations section of our website.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock price surged 18% during after-hours trading on Feb. 9 after the cloud-based communications company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Twilio's revenue rose 54% year over year to $842.7 million, which beat estimates by $73.3 million. Does Twilio's earnings beat indicate it's finally time to buy?

  • Both Institutions and Retailers Boosted Their Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE:UBER)

    Despite the best efforts in 2021, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has been drifting downwards, returning to the starting line where it IPO'd almost 3 years ago. However, the company made some commendable improvements as it started to flirt with sustainable profitability seriously.