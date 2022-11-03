Crypto: Fidelity moves to let investors trade bitcoin, ethereum on the platform
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Fidelity
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses how the slowdown in tech is affecting companies' hiring plans.
The ongoing Crypto Winter is 'only going to get worse' as the industry is re-evaluated amongst tighter interest rates, the cofounder of Tezos predicts.
Fed Chair Powell laid the table to begin slowing down the pace of rate hikes on Wednesday while also stressing that the question of when to moderate the size of increases is less important than how high the central bank will ultimately raise rates to tame inflation.
After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that his company is “ready to help” with crypto and Web3 on the platform.
Inseego (INSG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -37.50% and 6.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Big Tech's had an overall disastrous earnings season and revenue's been a particular rough point for many. But, for Uber it was a different story.
Zoetis' (ZTS) earnings miss estimates in third-quarter 2022. Revenues, though up, also miss estimates due to the supply constraints in the international market. Zoetis lowers its financial guidance.
Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.
A low P/E ratio and high dividend yield give investors great value for a business with some hidden growth opportunities.
Stock in the electric and hydrogen truck-technology firm Nikola is rising after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales. The company is ramping up production—a good sign for any EV startup. Wednesday, Nikola (ticker: NKLA) reported $24.2 million in sales, while Wall Street was expecting $22.7 million.
As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.
The Federal Reserve hiked its interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to fight inflation. The aggressive hikes risk igniting a recession.
Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W
The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Tesla delivered 71,704 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in October, which was a 14% drop from September. Tesla’s September sales of 83,135 were an all-time high for Tesla in China, after the automaker upgraded its Shanghai Gigafactory this summer in order to boost production to over 750K vehicles a year.
Yahoo Finance’s Charles McDonald joins the Live show to discuss reports that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is under federal investigation amid possible sale of the team.
The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.95%, down from 7.08% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
Lyft Inc said on Thursday it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, in the ride-hailing firm's latest cost-cutting step to cope with a weakening economy. As decades-high inflation hits consumer spending and drives up costs for businesses, companies across sectors are cutting jobs and downsizing their operations to preserve profits. Lyft's latest move is expected to result in a charge of between $27 million and $32 million in the fourth quarter.
U.S. stocks fell lower Thursday as Wall Street reeled from assertions by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that hopes for a policy pivot were “premature” after the central bank delivered a fourth consecutive interest rate hike of 75 basis points.
When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.
Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.