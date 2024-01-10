Crypto investors await today's SEC decision on bitcoin ETFs

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) X account was reportedly compromised as it issued a false report of approving a spot bitcoin ETF. Wednesday, January 10 (today) is the deadline date for the SEC's decision on bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovers just above $45,000 Wednesday morning.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman joins the Live show to comment on the situation and weigh the benefits and risks tied to pending bitcoin ETFs, including crypto volatility and ETF fees.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.