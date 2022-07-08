Crypto lender Celsius accused of fraud by former employee
Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to break down the latest allegations surrounding crypto lender Celsius.
A former investment manager at Celsius Network sued the crypto lender on Thursday, saying it used customer deposits to rig the price of its own crypto token and failed to properly hedge risk, causing it to freeze customer assets. The complaint said Celsius ran a Ponzi scheme to benefit itself through "gross mismanagement of customer deposits," and defrauded the plaintiff KeyFi Inc, run by the former manager Jason Stone, into providing services worth millions of dollars and refusing to pay for them. Celsius had no immediate comment on the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and was filed in New York state court in Manhattan.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesCelsius Network, the crypto lender that froze assets last month, used customer funds to manipulate the price of its proprietary token and lost hundreds of millions of doll
Troubled crypto lender Celsius paid down $183 million of its debt to the decentralized lending protocol Maker, possibly in a bid to recover bitcoin-linked collateral that otherwise would remain trapped. "The Hash" team discusses what's next for Celsius and the wider state of DeFi.
According to popular commentator Wolf, or "I am Crypto Wolf," a macro bottom for bitcoin (BTC) could be in this month. CoinDesk India Regulatory Reporter Amitoj Singh breaks down the Chart of the Day.
If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven...
A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.
According to blockchain analytics company Glassnode, investors are moving Bitcoin (BTC) off crypto exchanges faster than ever. The company tweeted, "Despite weak price-action through June, #Bitcoin has been withdrawn from exchanges at the most aggressive rate in history." June's performance was one of the worst in Bitcoin's history, and a number of people decided to cut their losses and exit the market.
The Canadian dollar will gain less ground than previously thought over the coming year as the growing risk of a global economic slowdown bolsters demand for safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar, a Reuters poll showed. The median forecast in the poll was for Canada's currency to strengthen 1.6% to 1.28 per U.S. dollar, or 78.13 U.S. cents, in three months' time, compared to 1.26 in last month's forecast. "Recession risks are building ... We're starting to see them more and more priced into markets," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.
Bitcoin prices have consolidated above the key $20,000 mark as most cryptocurrencies rose, helped along by slow but steady stock market gains.
Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors are hoarding cash and hiding in US Treasuries as they dump equities amid fears that the US economy is headed for a recession.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNearly $63 billion flowed into cash
(Bloomberg) -- The French government will nationalize its financially struggling nuclear giant Electricite de France SA to help it ride out Europe’s worst energy crisis in a generation and invest in new atomic plants.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slo
(Bloomberg) -- The British pound maintained its decline Wednesday as speculation swirled around the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid a wave of departures from the government’s top ranks and ebbing party confidence in his leadership. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5
Anyway, big tech and crypto news dominated our homepage today, so I have a lot of that for you. When one falls, another falls: Manish is on a roll this week, writing another top story, this time about Voyager Digital, a crypto broker, filing for bankruptcy. Seems Three Arrows owed Voyager Digital some $650 million.
TAX GUY As you probably know, the federal income tax rate brackets, and many other federal tax parameters, are indexed for inflation using a factor based on the monthly average of changes in the chained Consumer Price Index, or chained CPI.
Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss the hospitality industry labor shortage.
Crypto sceptics like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates have been proven wrong with time
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Levi Strauss.
Base metals rallied on Thursday, but their downward trend over the last several weeks has been flashing recessionary signals.
In a memorandum to President Biden, the U.S. Treasury in consultation with the secretaries of state and commerce among others, says the U.S. must work with international partners to develop global standards for digital payments and Central Bank Digital Currencies to protect consumers and business and ensure financial stability.