U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.75
    -2.18 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -22.60 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1991
    -0.0143 (-1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4060
    +1.0000 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,911.01
    -1,545.90 (-6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.85
    -4.40 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Crypto market plummets in intense selloff

The cryptocurrency market cap dipped under $1 trillion on June 13 for the first time since 2021 as part of an intense selloff. A fall in Bitcoin triggered a larger crypto drop for multiple coins and companies involved in the space.

