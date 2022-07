Crypto regulation: There are 'protections in place' to prevent fraud, former CFPB director says

TechCrunch

Thanks to tech startups, though, the process is becoming much more accessible for those who aren't members of the "one percent" of wealthiest Americans. Fundrise, a company that allows anyone to invest in real estate with a minimum investment of just $10, is making a splashy entry into the venture capital market with the goal of raising a new $1 billion growth equity fund to invest in late-stage tech startups, it announced today. Ben Miller founded Fundrise in 2012 to give retail investors access to the private real estate market, and the company has since become one of the top 20 investors by size in that space, Miller, who serves as CEO, told TechCrunch in an interview.