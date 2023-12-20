Crypto riding 'perfect storm' of tailwinds heading into 2024

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shoots above $43,000 on Wednesday while US regulators continue to have conversations centered around the crypto space. Fundstrat Global Advisors VP of Digital Asset Strategy Sean Farrell outlines what the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy in 2024 could mean for cryptocurrencies and the likelihood of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a spot bitcoin ETF.

"We have obviously... an ETF approval that is anticipated to come within a few weeks, which... I think should bring in a new cohort of investors into the fold, increase flows into digital assets," Farrell says.

