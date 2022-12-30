Crypto trends to watch for in 2023

Motley Fool

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.