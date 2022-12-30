Crypto trends to watch for in 2023
Yahoo Finance crypto correspondent David Hollerith looks ahead to some of the crypto trends expected in 2023, including the outlook for decentralized finance and Sam Bankman-Fried in his FTX fraud trial.
Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. For 2018 and 2019, the then-president’s reported income increased and they paid approximately $1.1 million in federal taxes each year.
Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.
The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank
Morgan Stanley has been
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were up 34.3% for the week as of late Friday morning, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock was up as much as 52% at one point this week, closing out last week at $3.67, then soaring to as high as $5.54 on Thursday. For the year, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical stock is up a whopping 84.7%.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.
The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F).
In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of
Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation expectations, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global financial markets, and how investors should go into 2023.
The year ahead is going to be busy for Disney. Let's check out a couple of more things that may happen.
MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.