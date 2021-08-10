Cuomo resigns as NY Governor amid harassment allegations
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman share the details.
A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday appears on track to pass the Senate without changes sought by the cryptocurrency industry's supporters, as a deal among key senators on an amendment doesn't get support from the full chamber.
Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman discusses outlook for Bitcoin regulation with Chester Spatt, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business Finance Professor.
Myles Udland breaks down Tuesday’s Morning Brief, which details the record rise in job openings in America and how the country is still struggling to fulfill the excess of demand despite the rollout of vaccinations.
Two Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that while the labor market still has room for improvement, inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an even earlier start if the job market keeps up its recent torrid pace of improvement. Their remarks are a sign that as Fed officials hold discussions about how and when to taper their asset purchases, they are also getting more detailed in their debate about what it will take to satisfy the Fed's inflation target under the new framework.
After all the drama of the past week, the industry is right where it was eight days ago.
(Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c
Crypto prices were holding up after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill that included language the crypto industry had opposed.
Sen. Rand Paul released a video Monday pleading with the public to resist COVID-19 regulations issued by the government.
Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill as the Senate is set to vote on it today.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden, a bipartisan victory that could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. Immediately after that vote concluded, Senators pushed ahead with a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes. Polls show that the drive to upgrade America's infrastructure, hammered out over months by a bipartisan group of senators over months of negotiations, is broadly popular with the public.
(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, bowing to pressure to leave office or face impeachment in the face of multiple sexual-harassment allegations.Cuomo said in an appearance in New York City that he would leave office in 14 days and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would take over. He maintained that he didn’t harass anyone but was “thoughtless” in the way he spoke to and touched women on his staff.“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyon
Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyFor all the talk of being moderate, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have spent considerable time trashing American norms by bending (or sometimes breaking) the rules.The latest example is a fast-approaching budget resolution that CNBC describes as “a massive investment in social programs and climate policy.”Whether or not that is good or bad policy and whether or not we can afford it, the problem is the manipulative way Democrat
(Bloomberg) -- The New York Assembly is “working expeditiously” to complete its impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo and bring a “sad chapter” of the state’s history to a conclusion, Speaker Carl Heastie said.Assembly members have “no confidence in the governor to remain in office,” Heastie said Monday. He spoke at a press conference following an executive session of the Assembly Judiciary Committee held to discuss its probe of Cuomo.While Cuomo faces possible criminal charges and
Ultimatum was delivered on Friday and a review announced by Monday
The Federal Court of Appeals in Canada ratified a Ministry of Health decision to refuse to provide Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), data protection for Spravato, a ketamine analog approved for depression. Spravato is the first “psychedelic-like” medicine approved for a mental health indication in both the U.S. and Canada. Ketamine and its treatment protocols are effectively laying the groundwork for the development of an infrastructure that could ultimate
Senate Democrats outline $3.5 trillion antipoverty and climate bill, Pentagon will require military to get Covid vaccines, job openings exceed numbers looking for work, and other news to start your day.
Jeremy Allaire, Circle Co-Founder and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the the latest in the crypto space.
An estimated 7.5 million unemployed workers will be left with no benefits in September when key pandemic unemployment programs are set to end.
Gensler wants to follow in his predecessor's footsteps and treat the crypto industry as something to stifle rather than support.