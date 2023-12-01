Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.63
    +26.83 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,245.50
    +294.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,305.03
    +78.81 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.64
    +53.62 (+2.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    -1.58 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.70
    +34.50 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    -0.1260 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2714
    +0.0086 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7610
    -1.4040 (-0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    38,850.11
    +1,065.10 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.76
    +11.20 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.35
    +75.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,431.51
    -55.38 (-0.17%)
     

The curious case of Bidenomics and Biden's approval rating

Julie Hyman and Eyek Ntekim

President Biden appears to no longer embrace the term "Bidenomics" in recent speeches, possibly aligning with polls showing voters still disapprove of the administration's economic policies despite cooling inflation.

Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman weighs in on President Biden's approval ratings and the factors surrounding the steadily low number.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

