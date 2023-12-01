The curious case of Bidenomics and Biden's approval rating
President Biden appears to no longer embrace the term "Bidenomics" in recent speeches, possibly aligning with polls showing voters still disapprove of the administration's economic policies despite cooling inflation.
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman weighs in on President Biden's approval ratings and the factors surrounding the steadily low number.
