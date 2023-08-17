CVS stock falls after Blue Shield of California drops pharmacy as benefit manager
Shares of CVS Health (CVS) are falling after the Blue Shield of California dropped the pharmacy as its benefit manager for drug prices and other services. The Blue Shield of California is reportedly pursuing partnerships with Amazon Pharmacy (AMZN) and billionaire Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith monitor CVS' stock action and comment on the environment for health service providers.