U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,147.08
    -16.92 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,119.91
    -36.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,031.75
    -82.04 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,965.44
    -7.17 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.89
    +0.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    -0.0060 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4340
    +0.3620 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,054.50
    +71.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.44
    -4.45 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.75
    +48.04 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

    The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    CVS Health (CVS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.65% and 11.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Perion Network (PERI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • Emerson unveils its headquarters location

    The Ferguson-based automation and software giant's decision about a headquarters location follows the sale of its local base last year and caps a search the company had said would include locations outside St. Louis.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from Bob Iger’s plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney earnings following the return of CEO Bob Iger.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Uber reports key revenue and bookings beat

    Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.

  • What Is Axon Enterprise, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXON) Share Price Doing?

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS...

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Dives On Fourth-Quarter Miss, Light 2023 Guidance

    Teva Pharmaceutical missed fourth-quarter expectations Wednesday and issued light guidance for 2023. Teva stock toppled.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Dividend stocks have become hot again now that interest rates are rising and growth in some sectors is starting to slow. Investors buying dividend stocks will want to make sure they have great underlying businesses with reliable cash flows.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Apple

    Consumer-facing stocks were battered in 2022 as rising inflation reduced demand for many companies. With the market showing signs of recovery, now might be a great time to invest in solid growth stocks. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted immense growth over the last five years, with the companies' leading market shares in their respective industries likely to boost their stocks over the long term.