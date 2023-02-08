CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.
Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.
The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)
Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.
The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.
After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.
CVS Health (CVS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.65% and 11.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.
The Ferguson-based automation and software giant's decision about a headquarters location follows the sale of its local base last year and caps a search the company had said would include locations outside St. Louis.
Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney earnings following the return of CEO Bob Iger.
We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p
Uber reported its Q4 2022 earnings before the market open.
Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS...
Teva Pharmaceutical missed fourth-quarter expectations Wednesday and issued light guidance for 2023. Teva stock toppled.
Dividend stocks have become hot again now that interest rates are rising and growth in some sectors is starting to slow. Investors buying dividend stocks will want to make sure they have great underlying businesses with reliable cash flows.
Consumer-facing stocks were battered in 2022 as rising inflation reduced demand for many companies. With the market showing signs of recovery, now might be a great time to invest in solid growth stocks. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted immense growth over the last five years, with the companies' leading market shares in their respective industries likely to boost their stocks over the long term.