Cyber hack hits major meat supplier
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the recent cyber attack on JBS Food Processing, the implications of this cyber attack and what it could mean for meat prices down the road.
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks dropped and the ringgit weakened after the government imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown to curb a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell as much as 1.6% on Monday, before paring losses to 0.7% at the close in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit slid as much as 0.4% to 4.1480 per dollar, while 10-year bond yields rose three basis points to 3.25%. The government said on Friday that most businesses will be shut from June 1 except for essential economic and service sectors.“The government is finally biting the bullet,” said Alexander Chia, an analyst at RHB Investment Bank Bhd. “Clearly, there are downside risks to FY21 earnings growth, even if it is essentially a postponement of growth to FY22.”Malaysia’s return to a hard lockdown comes in the wake of record daily infections that saw cases top 9,000 on Saturday. A resurgence in virus outbreaks in Asia has spurred some countries including Vietnam and Singapore to tighten restrictions. A similar lockdown in Malaysia last year cost the country an estimated 63 billion ringgit ($15 billion).Vietnam tightened social distancing measures in Ho Chi Minh City for 15 days from May 31, while Singapore this month reissued some lockdown-like conditions that it put in place a year ago.Recovery DimsMalaysia’s lockdown will “drag on the country’s recovery, with a good chance that 2Q GDP growth will contract on a sequential basis,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We will likely see the ringgit continuing to underperform in the region, but its weakness is being put in check by a soft U.S. dollar.”READ: ‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming VirusPrime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is due to announce an aid package at 9 p.m. local time Monday, according to his Facebook post.Still, Monday’s market drop pales in comparison with last year when the KLCI plunged as much as 5% a day after a nationwide lockdown was announced then.Expectations of a “mild” reaction is due to the availability of vaccines and a government plan to ramp up daily vaccination rates in the second half of 2021, Ivy Ng Lee Fang, an analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities, said in a report. Strong export sales, robust market liquidity, and low interest rates have also helped limit the market drop, she said.GDP OutlookMalaysia’s gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said earlier in May, adding that it expects growth to remain within the 6% to 7.5% forecast range for the full year.Banks including Public Bank Bhd. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. dropped, while Maxis Bhd. and Supermax Corp. were among the biggest decliners in the benchmark gauge, falling more than 2%. Top Glove Corp. was the top gainer in the key stock gauge, up 1.8%.The Malaysian stock benchmark is down 6% from a December high as investor concerns about the impact of stricter curbs on movement weigh on riskier assets.The “recovery plays in the cyclical sectors will require a longer term investment perspective with a focus on achieving a favorable entry price,” said Chia of RHB Investment. “The trading angle will remain an enduring theme in the coming quarters that continues to focus on small-mid caps with resilient growth attributes.”(Updates with PM’s broadcast in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Australia’s central bank maintained its policy settings as it prepares to decide on extending its yield target and quantitative easing programs, with a Covid-19 lockdown complicating the outlook.The Reserve Bank of Australia kept the cash rate and three-year yield target at 0.10% in Sydney on Tuesday, as expected. It will make a decision in July on whether to extend the yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. A weeklong shutdown in the nation’s second-largest city adds a layer of uncertainty to the outlook.“Despite the strong recovery in the economy and jobs, inflation and wage pressures are subdued,” Governor Philip Lowe said. “The board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions to support a return to full employment in Australia and inflation consistent with the target.”The Australian dollar edged lower, trading at 77.41 U.S. cents at 2:53 p.m. in Sydney from 77.62 cents just before the release.The case for Lowe to maintain the April 2024 bond as the target maturity had been strengthening amid strong hiring, sentiment and investment plans. This was reinforced by the government keeping open the fiscal spigot in the May budget as it joins the RBA in seeking to drive down unemployment to revive wages growth and inflation.“Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected,” Lowe said in his statement. “There are reports of labor shortages in some parts of the economy.”Risks AheadYet the RBA may be encouraged to err on the side of caution if Melbourne’s outbreak worsens and extend both of its bond programs to keep maximum support for the economy.“An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus, although this should diminish as more of the population is vaccinated,” Lowe said. “The board continues to place a high priority on a return to full employment.”Globally, central banks are beginning to edge away from emergency monetary settings. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.Back in Australia, economists predicted ahead of data Wednesday that gross domestic product rose 1.5% in the first three months of the year from the prior quarter, and advanced 0.6% from a year earlier.Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy, in testimony to a parliamentary panel earlier today, said partial data showed around 56,000 workers had lost their jobs in the four weeks following the end of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy that expired March 28.He said strong employment data and forward indicators “continue to give us confidence that the labor market has the underlying strength to absorb workers transitioning off the JobKeeper payment.”End of Australia’s $68 Billion Job-Saving Stimulus Tests EconomyLowe estimates Australia’s jobless rate will need to fall to close to 4% before driving economy-wide pay increases. It stood at 5.5% in April.The governor expects wages growth will need to increase at a pace faster than 3% -- more than double the current rate -- for inflation to return sustainably to the central bank’s 2-3% target.Lowe reiterated that “this is unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest.”(Updates with further comments from governor throughout text.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s sovereign bond yields will stay anchored near current levels in coming months before starting to spike higher toward year-end, according to a 25-year bond-market veteran.Signs of quicker inflation and concern the Reserve Bank of India will start to withdraw policy support should eventually put yields on a rising path, said Radhavi Deshpande, chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. in Mumbai. Consumer prices will start to rise as the current virus wave subsides, and that will also convince policy makers to reduce stimulus, she said.“We expect the benchmark 10-year yield to head toward 6.50% as inflation worries and policy normalization concerns begin to resurface along with reducing support from the RBI as we approach the year-end,” Deshpande said. Yields may reach that high around March, she said.The first steps toward policy normalization at the RBI can be expected in December with policy makers likely to raise the reverse repo rate and start draining liquidity through variable reverse repos of different tenors, Deshpande said. India’s benchmark 10-year yield was little changed Tuesday at 6.02%.India’s progress toward higher bond yields and interest rates will be another milestone in the recovery of global financial markets from the ravages of the coronavirus. Progress toward normalization in the South Asian nation has seen a massive setback in recent months as the nation suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the pandemic.While there have been signs in recent weeks that the current virus wave is easing, inflation is likely to stay in a range of 4% to 6% over the next nine-to-12 months, said Deshpande, who was previously head of proprietary trading at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Still, demand should start to recover as the number of cases falls and that will help stoke inflationary pressures, she said.Debt PurchasesInflation data in recent months have been mixed. The consumer price index fell to 4.3% in April, the second-lowest level in more than a year, driven down by cooling food and beverage prices. In contrast, wholesale-price inflation jumped to the fastest pace in more than a decade in the same month amid climbing commodity prices and a low base from a year earlier.Concern about potential inflationary pressure has made the RBI unwilling to cut interest rates further. The central bank has instead chosen to pump extra liquidity into the financial system and buy bonds to cap yields. The central bank has said it will purchase 1 trillion rupees ($13.8 billion) of debt this quarter in addition to its existing Operation Twist programs and open-market debt purchases.The RBI will need to step in with about 4 trillion rupees of bond purchases in total to meet the demand-supply imbalance in government bonds, Deshpande said. The monetary authority will maintain its accommodative stance and easy liquidity until October, she said.At some point though, the central bank will have to wind back its emergency pandemic measures, paving the way for yields to rise.“Once economic growth and hence credit picks up pace we should see a natural shift in demand away from sovereigns,” which will help push yields higher, Deshpande said.(Updates to add current yields in fourth paragraph, view on RBI policy in ninth)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks pared gains on Tuesday after manufacturing data showed expansion amid rising commodity prices and shortages of materials, while oil rose and global equities hit a record high as markets rode concerns of rising inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow rose, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data they hope to cast light on the economic recovery. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite traded lower, falling 0.3% after an initial rise.
Timothy Massad compared the hypothetical occurrence to the collapse in NAV of the Reserve Primary Fund in September 2008.
(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC struck a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $5.3 billion, opening a new chapter for a once high-flying enterprise software firm that struggled to sustain growth against larger rivals.The private equity giants agreed to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or a 24% premium to its previous close, Cloudera said in a statement on Tuesday. Entities related to Carl Icahn’s Icahn Group, which holds about 18% of the outstanding shares, have agreed to vote in favor of the deal, the company said.Cloudera -- which counts the activist investor as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. The startup has seen revenue growth plunge to single digits over the past year from more than 80% two years ago, hurt in part by competition from larger rivals Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in its field of cloud software products.Cloudera shares surged 26% in premarket trading in New York from their previous close of $12.86. The stock had declined 7.5% this year.The deal includes a “go shop” provision, expiring on July 1, that will let the board look for alternative bidders. If the deal is called off, Cloudera has agreed to pay a termination fee of between $92.5 million and $171.7 million depending on the reason for canceling the deal, according to the terms. The bidders have agreed to a termination fee of $290.6 million.Cloudera was founded in 2008 and is backed by investors including Intel Corp., the second-largest shareholder according to Bloomberg data. When it went public in 2017, it was valued at about half of its $4.1 billion valuation as a private company.It closed an all-stock merger with rival Hortonworks in 2019 and had struggled to integrate it, eventually attracting the attention of Icahn, who criticized Cloudera’s strategy. The activist investor eventually reached an agreement that awarded his firm two seats on the company’s board.Morgan Stanley was Cloudera’s financial adviser. GCA Advisors, Bank of America Corp., William Blair & Co., Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Cowen Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were financial advisers to CD&R and KKR. JPMorgan, Bank of America, and KKR Capital Markets will provide debt financing for the deal.(Updates with share movement, deal terms from fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The meme stock soared almost 22% at Tuesday’s open after the theater announced it had sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.
Traders in bitcoin should make this move after watch prices crash over the past month, says one crypto expert.
A new report by the Financial Planning Association looks at the changing attitudes to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin.
(Bloomberg) -- A cyberattack on JBS SA, the largest meat producer globally, has forced the shutdown of some of world's largest slaughterhouses, and there are signs that the closures are spreading.JBS's five biggest beef plants in the U.S. -- which altogether handle 22,500 cattle a day -- have halted processing following a weekend attack on the company's computer networks, according to JBS posts on Facebook, labor unions and employees. Those outages alone have wiped out nearly a fifth of America's
J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.
Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.
(Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC's stock is overval
When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s mines minister has informed Todal Mining Ltd., a venture controlled by Eurasian Resources Group, that its platinum mining concessions could be seized because no progress has been made in developing them.The Bokai and Kinonde concessions may be taken over under the “use-it/lose-it principle” which allows the state to repossess idle mining claims, Minister Winston Chitando said in a letter to Todal dated May 28 and seen by Bloomberg. The mines ministry confirmed the veracity of the document.“I note with concern that over the last few years there have been several changes to the work program to make this project progress to production stage,” Chitando said in the letter.Zimbabwe, which has the world’s third-biggest platinum group metal reserves, has struggled to develop its mining potential with investors from Russia, Cyprus, Nigeria and Kazakhstan yet to bring projects into production.The Todal assets were taken from Anglo American Platinum Ltd., which does operate a mine in Zimbabwe, more than a decade ago and handed to Central African Mining & Exploration Co. That company was bought by Eurasian Natural Resources Co., which later became Eurasian Resources Group. Central African Mining lent the Zimbabwean government $100 million at the time.‘Chance to Respond’“This is due process in the spirit of administrative justice,” Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister, said by phone. “We will give the asset holder a chance to respond through the mining affairs board. If there are any developments that they have made on it which we are not aware of they will make those submissions and a final decision will be made after all due process has been done.”ENRC, China Move Toward Platinum Output at Zimbabwe Deposits ERG didn’t immediately respond to questions sent by email and text message.In 2013, the government said production on the mine was due to start that year. In 2008, Camec said a mine producing 150,000 ounces of platinum annually could be built for $200 million.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Let’s talk about defending your portfolio. It’s a common impulse for most investors, when the economy starts to turn sour. We’re in a growth phase now, with economic activity rebounding strongly from the corona-crisis shutdowns, and with reopening getting into full stride, economists are predicting up to 8% GDP expansion this year. But there are clouds on the horizon. Inflation is rising, and the April jobs report was, simply put, a disaster. The Biden Administration is pushing multi-trillion dollar spending plans that are likely to boost inflation, while the expanded unemployment benefits are giving the unemployment rate an artificial boost. But with all that, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it does not intend to raise interest rates. Writing from investment banking firm Canaccord, analyst Tony Dwyer acknowledges the unsettled market conditions. “Although the major market indices remain near record levels, there has been incredible volatility underneath due to confusion around the path of inflation and the Federal Reserve insistence it is transitory. We fully expect the rotational volatility to continue over the coming weeks, with investors debating the outlook for inflation ahead of the newest economic data in early June as the Fed goes into their quiet period ahead of the June 15-16 FOMC meeting,” Dwyer noted. All of this adds up to a market environment that lends itself to defensive stock plays, as a hedge against uncertainty. And that, of course, brings us to dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive plays, giving investors a dual path toward returns, from both the share appreciation and the dividend payments. Wall Street’s analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, at least 7% to be exact. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind two such stocks to find out what else makes them compelling buys. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) We’ll start with a hydrocarbon exploration and development company, Black Stone Minerals. This company holds rights to more than 20 million acres, spread across 60 productive basins in 40 states. The lion’s share of the operations are spread from Texas through Alabama, but Black Stone also has rights and hydrocarbon production in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and the Rocky Mountain states. Black Stone reported its financial results for 1Q21 in early May. The results showed that the company has still not fully bounced back from the COVID pandemic – revenues and earnings are both still down year-over-year. On a positive note, revenues have shown three consecutive quarters of sequential increases. The top line came in at $87.1 million, and net income was reported at $16 million. The company reaffirmed its borrowing capability through its revolving credit facility during the quarter, at $400 million. During the quarter, Black Stone entered into several new development agreements, on properties in Texas, and acquired mineral and royalty rights, for $20.7 million in cash and stock, in the northern part of the Midland Basin. Also during the quarter, Black Stone declared a dividend of 17.5 cents per common share. At the current rate, the common stock dividend yields 7.07%, and has an annualized payment of 70 cents per common share. Raymond James analyst John Freeman is impressed with Black Stone’s Q1 development deals, and writes of the company: “BSM had an incredibly strong 1Q where it… announced another series of development deals in the Austin Chalk & Shelby Trough as well as its first acquisition since the pandemic. We have already seen phenomenal results in the very early development of the Austin Chalk and expect more meaningful well catalysts in the near term, this time from the Shelby Trough…” The analyst summed up, "Due to the strong progress, we are raising our production estimate for 2021 to the top of BSM's guide (up 3%), and are now modeling a return to growth in 2022 (up ~4% vs prior model down ~1%). Alongside a soon to be growing production profile, BSM offers an attractive.. distribution yield and a rock-solid balance sheet." Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates the stock as a Strong Buy, and sets a $15 price target suggesting an upside of ~50% for the year ahead. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Overall, Black Stone has attracted attention from 5 Wall Street analysts, whose reviews break down 2 to 3 Buys versus Holds, and give the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $9.90; they have $11.40 average price target, indicating room for 15% upside in the next 12 months. (See BSM stock analysis on TipRanks) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) If we’re looking at dividend stocks, we’ll naturally be drawn to real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies, straddling the line between real estate managers and financial services, are known for their high dividend yields and long-term dividend reliability. Both stem from a regulatory requirement that REITs pay back a certain percentage of earnings directly to shareholders. Dividends are convenient mode for compliance. Blackstone Mortgage focuses on collateral-based senior mortgage loans in the North American, European, and Australian markets. The company has a real estate portfolio exceeding $368 billion in global value, and a total of $649 billion in assets under management. The AUM total includes $196 billion in real estate assets. While BXMT’s revenues have been showing sequential declines recently, the Q1 top line still came in at $185.75 million, and EPS, at 54 cents per share, was up dramatically from the 39-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. During Q1, Blackstone closed $1.7 billion in new real estate loans, exceeding its total 2020 loan originations. The company also reported $1.1 billion in available liquidity. The sound results supported the dividend payment, of 62 cents per common share. The dividend has been paid out at this rate since 2H15, and the company has kept up reliable payments for the last 8 years. At the current rate, the dividend annualizes to $2.48 per share and gives an impressively high yield of 7.74%. BTIG analyst Tim Hayes takes a bullish stance on Blackstone, noting: “The pipeline is robust, and management expects earnings to benefit from continued portfolio growth and higher fee income as originations/repayments normalize. ROEs on new originations are expected to be in line with pre-pandemic levels as lower funding costs offset pressure on asset yields. Credit performance remains strong and continues to trend in the right direction…. BXMT recognized 100% interest collection in 1Q21, with 98% of loans performaning [sic]…” The analyst concluded, "We view shares to be attractively valued, currently trading at a discount to historical multiples and offering a 7.7% dividend yield — a ~600-bp spread to the U.S.10-Year Treasury yield vs. the 2-year avg. pre-pandemic spread of ~475 bps." Based on the above, Hayes rates BXMT shares a Buy along with a $35 price target. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~16% potential total return profile. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Like BSM above, BXMT has 5 analyst reviews, which include 2 to Buy and 3 to Hold, for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. (See BXMT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
The merger will let the new bank enhance its digital offerings and serve clients better through its heftier balance sheet and bigger geographic footprint.
The activist investor controls a stake of about 18% in the enterprise data software company. The sale price is a premium of 24% to Friday's closing level.
Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.