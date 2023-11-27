Cyber Monday stocks rise, new home sales fall: Yahoo Finance Live
Stocks that are linked to the boost generated by Cyber Monday sales are on the rise, with Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and Affirm (AFRM) all in the green. On the economic front, new home sales fell more than expected, plunging 5.6% in October to a seasonally adjusted rate of 679,000 units. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Roku (ROKU), Chewy (CHWY), and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Eric Sterner, Apollon Wealth Management CIO
3:20 p.m. ET - Jill Standish, Accenture Global Retail Lead
4:25 p.m. ET - Spenser Skates, Amplitude CEO
4:30 p.m. ET - Michael Thatcher, Charity Navigator CEO