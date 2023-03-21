D.A. Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Roblox ahead of AI integration

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -First Republic Bank, the U.S. regional bank struggling to remain viable following a flight of deposits, is looking at ways it can downsize if its attempts to raise new capital fail, according to three people familiar with the matter. First Republic has been working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to find new sources of capital after a consortium of major banks provided it with a total of $30 billion in deposits last week in a move of solidarity. Unrealized mark-to-market losses in First Republic's loan book and investment portfolio have been an obstacle to clinching an investment, Reuters has reported.