U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.16
    +51.59 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,561.82
    +317.24 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,860.11
    +184.57 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.12
    +37.13 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.60
    -40.20 (-2.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2221
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4590
    +1.1640 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,139.57
    +305.96 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.69
    +8.64 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

D.A. Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Roblox ahead of AI integration

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live discusses Roblox stock and breaks down the potential for AI to improve the companies revenue.

Recommended Stories