Associated Press Finance

Former President Donald Trump met with leaders of the Teamsters Union in Washington Wednesday as he tried to chip away at President Joe Biden's organized labor support heading into a likely general election rematch. Trump participated in a roundtable with the union's executive board, its president and members as he works to win over the blue-collar workers who helped fuel his 2016 victory and who are expected to play a major role in November, particularly in critical Midwestern swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan. Speaking to reporters after what he called “a very productive meeting," Trump acknowledged the union typically backs Democrats, but said of a possible endorsement, “Stranger things have happened."