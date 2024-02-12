New dating app requires good credit score to join

A new dating app called "Score" has been launched by financial services company Neon Money Club. Score is positioning itself as an app for financially responsible singles, requiring users to have a minimum credit score of 675 in order to join.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal, Pras Subramanian, and Josh Schafer break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith