Debt ceiling: Rep. Brady (R-TX) provides his perspective on the latest movement in D.C.

U.S. lawmakers sought to increase aircraft and Navy ship purchases in an effort to field a robust military and send a signal to Russia and China in a massive annual defense bill released on Tuesday. The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes nearly $770 billion in national defense and adds to the Pentagon's request for ship and aircraft purchases and increases troop pay. The Biden Administration's original budget request from May was debated over the course of the year and the U.S. Congress released its compromise NDAA after Democrat and Republican leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate Armed Services committees negotiated what should be included in the bill.