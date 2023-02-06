Debt ceiling: What voters think about a potential U.S. default
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss U.S. job security, the debt ceiling, and the expectations for President Biden’s State of the Union speech.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss U.S. job security, the debt ceiling, and the expectations for President Biden’s State of the Union speech.
Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.
Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.
Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.
In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]
Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.
The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.
Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.
Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]
The defensiveness and stability of these stocks may be underrated but could be more valuable than many investors think.
Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) marched higher on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to dramatically increase the addressable patient population for an important cancer drug called Trodelvy. Gilead Sciences splashed out with a $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020 for access to Trodelvy.
The global economy is embarking on a massive undertaking. This energy transition will take decades to complete. May energy companies have already started slowly transitioning their business to lower carbon alternatives, which should drive growth for years to come.
It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.
Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for RH.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Life Storage, Newmont, and Danaher stocks are moving following reports of M&A activity.
Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) skyrocketed 40.5% higher as of 11:12 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced that Rayner Surgical paid a $200 million milestone payment. This payment is related to Omeros' sale of its ophthalmology product Omidria to Rayner in December 2021.
Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.
AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.