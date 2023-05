TipRanks

After the bear market of 2022, the markets have made a recovery in 2023, with both the S&P 500 and, in particular, the NASDAQ showing healthy year-to-date gains. Therefore, it might be a natural instinct for investors who have nursed heavy losses to be eyeing the exit gate now that the market is rebalancing and the initial investment is back to breaking even. However, legendary investor Ken Fisher says that kind of thinking is a big mistake. “As initial bull market rallies build, investors — raw