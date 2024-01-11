December CPI report, bitcoin jumps on SEC ETF approval: Yahoo Finance Live

Wall Street is digesting the latest inflation reading after the release of the December CPI report. The indicator is key for the Federal Reserve who begins its next monetary policy meeting in just under three weeks. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is jumping this morning after the SEC officially cleared the way for the first spot bitcoin ETFs. The ETFs are set to beging trading today. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Coinbase (COIN), Meta (META), and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

Key guests include:

8:30 a.m. ET - Jennifer Lee, BMO Capital Markets Senior Economist & Stephen Juneau, BofA Global Research U.S. economist

9 a.m. ET - Max Kettner, HSBC Chief Multi-Asset Strategist

9:40 a.m. ET - Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale CEO

10 a.m. ET - Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist

11 a.m. ET - Daniel Hornung, National Economic Council Deputy Director

11:40 a.m. ET - Sen. Cynthia Lummis, (R) Wyoming