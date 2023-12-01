What December Santa Claus rallies usually brings for stocks

Stocks feasted on a so-called turkey rally that pushed market indexes (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) higher through November. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre looks back on what December Santa Claus rallies have usually gifted equity markets in years prior.

BRAD SMITH: Markets searching for direction on the first trading day of December. Historically speaking, December tends to be a good month for investors. But are there risks that could derail what's expected to be a strong month for stocks? For that, we went to Jared. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre is at the interactive with more.

JARED BLIKRE: Brad, that gets funnier every single time. Thank you for that. All right. We got to take a look at what's happening in December. Memorize this map here, because probably what usually happens is we just get for the first half of the month a little bit of a rise, a little bit of a decline. And then as the market turns into paint dry on the wall, about as fun to watch that as it is a market, that's when things just start that little creep, I would say. Yeah, called it creep, into the end of the year.

And by the way, the Santa Claus rally is the last five trading days of this year plus the next two days of the following year. And let me show you another way, another map of looking at-- a way of looking at the market. You can look at it in the terms of the VIX. Now the VIX typically moves inversely to stock prices. So the cyan line is what we expected for the year. We knew this going one year ago. And then the purple line is what has actually happened. And this has been a very closely tracking phenomenon that we've seen this year.

And that's why we've been talking about seasonality so much. Now, let me get to some of the indices. I was just looking at the year to date performance. And a lot of these global market indices, the NASDAQ up 35%. But then we have the Nikkei up 28%. In Spain, the Ibex is up 23%. S&P, 18. Even the Bovespa, up 15%. So really good swath, and I guess, diversified index collection from around the world. And when we take a look at the sector action, wow. Tech up 48% followed by communication services and discretionary.

Those have been the dominant forces this year. But let me show you what's happened over the last month. Real estate is up 12.7%. Financials, there's tech again. There's consumer discretionary again, but also adding industrials and materials to the mix. This bodes really well for the new year, for the strength of this bull market rally that we just recovered from in that correction.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah. And Jared, I think a lot of people out there are trying to figure out how exactly then that is going to set us up for 2024 whether or not some of the trends that we are anticipating here this month and the month of December is going to translate and carry over into the new year. What are you expecting? And what are you hearing?

JARED BLIKRE: Well first, I think the comments from Amanda Agati earlier this week, I was writing them up in "The Morning Brief," that the rally lex-- excuse me, the end of the month rally, the end of the year rally, the Santa Claus rally that everybody is waiting for might have been pulled forward all the way to Thanksgiving. We had an incredibly bullish month in November. This is my leaders board over the last month. Arkk up 34%. I've been hammering this home. So I'm not going to go over all the winners here to the downside.

The only loser in this list is Small Oil, even high yield up 3.7%. So it could be that there's a little bit too much enthusiasm right now, and maybe we don't get that rise at the very end of the year. But overall, it would be very unusual to have any kind of major market disruptions. Then heading into the new year, I think, entirely different dynamics are going to be at play. We've seen all of this catch up in some of the laggards. That doesn't need to continue once we get to the new year. Hedge fund managers, portfolio managers, money managers are trying to catch up to their benchmarks.

They need to hit 18-20% just to beat the S&P 500. So that chase, that game is going to end at the end of this year. And so that's why I think the new year is just going to be an entirely different trading regime. We'll just have to feel it out and see what comes of it.