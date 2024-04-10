Deckers stock downgraded on Hoka's direct-to-consumer growth

Truist downgrades Deckers Outdoors (DECK) to Hold from Buy, lowering the company's price target to $864 from $983. The analyst behind the call cited concern surrounding the direct-to-consumer growth of the Hoka sneaker, which it claims slowed in February and remained softer through March.

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down Truist's call and offer context about the footwear market.

This post was written by Gabriel Roy