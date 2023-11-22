Deere stock dips on missed outlook, equipment sales decline

Shares of Deere & Company (DE) tumble on Wednesday after the heavy machinery manufacturer's guidance has not lived up to previous estimates. While experiencing a pullback in farm equipment sales, Deere says it expects lower demand from farmers as crop prices decline.

SEANA SMITH: A slowdown in demand for farm equipment is hurting the world's largest tractor maker. Deere warning that it expects a decline in sales of tractors, crop harvesters, and other equipment. Farmers have enjoyed a boost in income from higher prices for crops and livestock and use those earnings to invest in new equipment from Deere. But sliding crop prices are leading to a pullback in those sales.

We've seen Deere lose some of its momentum. Shares falling this morning on the guidance that we got here from the company. You're looking at a drop of just about 5%.

And digging a little bit deeper into these results here in terms of that guidance, Deere now seeing net income for 2024 of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion that was far short of what the Street was looking for of just over $9 billion. They are seeing sales declines of roughly about 10% across their three businesses. Certainly setting up to be a challenging time here for the company.

JARED BLIKRE: Yeah. And I think it's important to note that the cyclicality of the business cycle that we have in the US is not necessarily tied to the agricultural cycle. We have El Nino going on this year. That has its own issues.

And I'll just read some analyst commentary and then I'll go to the charts. In fact, well, let's go to the charts right now. This is more exciting, right?

So Deere down about 5% in the pre market. The background is colored as of yesterday, but I'm going to put the year-to-date totals in here and remove those pre-market quotes, so we can really see what's going on. In a year where we're having gangbuster rises in the S&P 500 and to a lesser effect certain other industries, NASDAQ outperforming, we haven't seen that in this space. And especially over the last month where things have, kind of, broadened out, we're still seeing some green here. But not a lot of dark green, not a lot of outsized profits, so just, kind of, gives you an idea of what's happening.

This is Deere year to date and you can see a lot of choppy price action there over the last three years. Actually, let me change this to a 5. You can see the run up that we had in the early pandemic through the election into 2021. And then it's just been this, kind of, slow steady slog sideways to up action ever since. That's healthy in the secular term, even though we haven't necessarily seen those profits in the short term or I should say the returns in the short term.

I do have some notes here. Baird analysts, they rate the stock an outperform with a price target of 445 saying, "Investors have been anticipating a decline in fiscal 2024 and the guidance makes it official with Deere pointing to double-digit declines in large ag and continued selling pressure in small ag." So just, you know, a little bit of bearishness there. Interesting to analyze these pockets of the market that aren't necessarily correlated to the Magnificent Seven and everything we talk about every single day.

SEANA SMITH: Diversifying it just a bit, you know.

JARED BLIKRE: Yes, diversity.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah, exactly. So some pressure here this morning. But like we said, the momentum has been very strong. When you take a look, at least for their Q4 results, pretty much better than expected across the board.

JARED BLIKRE: Yeah--

SEANA SMITH: Q3 results, excuse me.

JARED BLIKRE: --and it's always about that forward guidance.