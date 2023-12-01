Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,586.18
    +18.38 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,180.64
    +229.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,266.68
    +40.46 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.04
    +43.02 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.55
    -1.41 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    2,093.80
    +36.60 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.24 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2200
    -0.1320 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2711
    +0.0084 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7730
    -1.3920 (-0.94%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    38,738.74
    +997.60 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    800.56
    +9.01 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.35
    +75.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,431.51
    -55.38 (-0.17%)
     

How to make delicious homemade chili with dry beans

USA TODAY

This homemade dry bean chili recipe is easy, cheap and delicious.

Advertisement