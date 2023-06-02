Delivery 'a completely new revenue center' for one restaurant owner

Many restaurants ramped up their delivery offerings during the pandemic. While some may have seen that traffic drop off, that hasn't been the case at New York City restaurant Bubby's. Owner and chef Ron Silver tells Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal that during the pandemic, his delivery business went up 500 percent and then stayed there, saying it has become a "meaningful" revenue center for the restaurant.

