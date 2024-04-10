Delta Air Lines stock rises on positive Q1 earnings

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares are trading higher after the company posted better-than-expected first quarter results on the top and bottom lines. Citi Managing Director and Equity Analyst Steve Trent joins The Morning Brief to discuss key catalysts for the airline that stand out in its report.

Trent signals revenue diversity was "very impressive," from loyalty to cobranded card and premium cabin revenue. The latter two factors are what give the airline "an edge" right now, the analyst explains. He also praises Delta for its "very serious" efforts to maintain its brand: Trent highlights that during the pandemic Delta was the only US carrier that did not dilute equity holders and was the very last to unblock middle seats.

Editor’s note: This article was written by Gabriel Roy.