Delta pilots protest, Spirit Airlines delays vote on potential mergers with Frontier and JetBlue
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DAL
- SAVE
- ULCC
- JBLU
Spirit Airlines is once again putting the brakes on voting whether or not to merge with Frontier or JetBlue, while Delta pilots begin protesting as contract negotiations are underway.