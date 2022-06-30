U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.83
    -3.95 (-3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    -10.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.51 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    +0.0046 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7170
    -0.8280 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,998.72
    -1,315.54 (-6.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.64
    -23.83 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Delta pilots protest, Spirit Airlines delays vote on potential mergers with Frontier and JetBlue

Spirit Airlines is once again putting the brakes on voting whether or not to merge with Frontier or JetBlue, while Delta pilots begin protesting as contract negotiations are underway.

