The Delta Variant gets blamed for everything in the markets: Strategist
Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management Head of Investment Strategy joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.
What Happened: Leading computer chip manufacturer Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) holds a stake in U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, Intel revealed that it holds 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s common stock, which will now be worth over $770,000. According to a report from Barrons, Intel was obligated to disclose its stake in Coinbase only because it owns over $100 million in publicly t
(Bloomberg) -- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks.An analysis of local governments’ finances shows a difference of 668 billion yuan ($103 billion) between the amount of refinancing bonds sold in the first half of the year to roll over maturing debt and the amount of bonds repaid.That implies cities and provinces may have used some of the
Meanwhile, 'Pokémon Unite' has a mobile release date.
Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.
AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.
Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.
Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.
Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.
(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi
When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.
An investment just announced in the cannabis industry has investors looking at Sundial's acquisitive strategy.
For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.
The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's top cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) services company, went public in 2004. A $10,000 investment in its IPO would be worth over $900,000 today.
Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.
After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.
Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. rocketed for a second straight day on heavy volume, after the company announced an upbeat pre-investigational new drug response from the Food and Drug Administration on its product to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 and the flu. The stock shot up 53.6% in morning trading, after soaring 265.5% on Tuesday, to mark a two-day gain of 461.4%. Trading volume was 28.0 million shares early Wednesday, after a record total of 165.9 million shares on Tuesday, compared with the full
Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.
Shares of home-improvement chain Lowe's are soaring in Wednesday trading after a strong earnings report, in contrast to the stock performance of rival Home Depot.
Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.