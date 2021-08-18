The Delta Variant gets blamed for everything in the markets: Strategist

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks.An analysis of local governments’ finances shows a difference of 668 billion yuan ($103 billion) between the amount of refinancing bonds sold in the first half of the year to roll over maturing debt and the amount of bonds repaid.That implies cities and provinces may have used some of the