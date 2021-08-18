U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.30
    -7.78 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,278.96
    -64.32 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,661.70
    +5.51 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.27
    +7.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.79
    -0.80 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    +0.0270 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9920
    +0.4170 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,913.34
    +104.57 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.80
    +26.11 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

The Delta Variant gets blamed for everything in the markets: Strategist

Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management Head of Investment Strategy joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Discloses Stake In Major US Crypto Exchange Coinbase

    What Happened: Leading computer chip manufacturer Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) holds a stake in U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, Intel revealed that it holds 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s common stock, which will now be worth over $770,000. According to a report from Barrons, Intel was obligated to disclose its stake in Coinbase only because it owns over $100 million in publicly t

  • China Looks to Be Defusing Government’s Hidden Debt Bomb

    (Bloomberg) -- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks.An analysis of local governments’ finances shows a difference of 668 billion yuan ($103 billion) between the amount of refinancing bonds sold in the first half of the year to roll over maturing debt and the amount of bonds repaid.That implies cities and provinces may have used some of the

  • 'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' trailer shows off an all-new battle system

    Meanwhile, 'Pokémon Unite' has a mobile release date.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

    An investment just announced in the cannabis industry has investors looking at Sundial's acquisitive strategy.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Salesforce Stock?

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's top cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) services company, went public in 2004. A $10,000 investment in its IPO would be worth over $900,000 today.

  • Why Tuya Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Virpax's stock rockets nearly 5-fold in 2 days after upbeat FDA response to its SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor

    Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. rocketed for a second straight day on heavy volume, after the company announced an upbeat pre-investigational new drug response from the Food and Drug Administration on its product to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 and the flu. The stock shot up 53.6% in morning trading, after soaring 265.5% on Tuesday, to mark a two-day gain of 461.4%. Trading volume was 28.0 million shares early Wednesday, after a record total of 165.9 million shares on Tuesday, compared with the full

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Lowe’s Stock Is Rising Because Earnings Show It’s Not Home Depot

    Shares of home-improvement chain Lowe's are soaring in Wednesday trading after a strong earnings report, in contrast to the stock performance of rival Home Depot.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.