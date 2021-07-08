The Delta variant makes up most U.S. covid-19 cases
Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as the Delta variant causes concerns around the world.
The Democrat senator said in a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler that she needs answers by July 28.
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Fed officials begin to talk about tapering, Google is sued by U.S. states, Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and other news to start your day.
(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, won big on Alphabet Inc. stock and added bets on Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. in the weeks leading up to the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on antitrust legislation that seeks to severely limit how these companies organize and offer their products.In a financial disclosure signed by Nancy Pelosi July 2, her husband reported exercising call options to acquire 4,000 shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, at a strike price o
The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.
Older workers once provided the ballast to a shrinking labor market. Their exit threatens economic growth, productivity and public finances.
Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g
The wallets, 84 in all, show the terrorist group has diversified its holdings far beyond bitcoin.
Aflac Chariman & CEO Dan Amos joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Georgia's new voting law and share his thoughts on corporate responsibility in the United States.
The Biden administration won a victory last week when 130 countries agreed in principle to establish a global minimum tax on corporate profits, but according to economist Gabriel Zucman, writing in The New York Times Wednesday, the potential 15% levy is “too little, too late.” Along with graphics editor Gus Wezerek, Zucman lays out the argument that multinational corporations have been the main winners of the global “race to the bottom” in tax rates, with disastrous results for middle-class taxp
Before retiring, learn how your Social Security benefits will be taxed at the federal and state levels and what your net after-tax income will be.
China's internet watchdog, which stunned investors with an investigation into Didi Global two days after the ride-hailing giant's New York stock market debut, has come to the forefront of Beijing's sweeping efforts to rein in its tech sector and enforce tightening data security efforts. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), set up in its current format in 2014 by President Xi Jinping, implements online censorship that has tightened dramatically under his tenure. Its move against Didi and two other firms that recently went public in the United States was swiftly followed by Beijing's announcement that it will clamp down on overseas-traded Chinese firms - many of them U.S.-listed tech companies - including tightening regulation of cross-border data flows and security.
Donald Trump is certainly good for the publishing industry as another book about the former president has hit bookstores. Michael Wolff’s latest publication, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, tackles a topic many people would like answers to — his connection to Jeffery Epstein. Now Trump isn’t the only high-profile figure who has […]
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down how Trump partly contributed to the global chip crisis.
The US Federal Reserve signalled a possible inflation-induced policy change on Wednesday
Ride-hailing services like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash have had trouble finding workers recently; one industry expert says that it's their own fault.
America's richest of the rich just passed the Rockefeller-Carnegie cohort in wealth concentration, according to Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman.
Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.