The Delta variant makes up most U.S. covid-19 cases

Reuters

China's internet watchdog, which stunned investors with an investigation into Didi Global two days after the ride-hailing giant's New York stock market debut, has come to the forefront of Beijing's sweeping efforts to rein in its tech sector and enforce tightening data security efforts. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), set up in its current format in 2014 by President Xi Jinping, implements online censorship that has tightened dramatically under his tenure. Its move against Didi and two other firms that recently went public in the United States was swiftly followed by Beijing's announcement that it will clamp down on overseas-traded Chinese firms - many of them U.S.-listed tech companies - including tightening regulation of cross-border data flows and security.