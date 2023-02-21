Which demographic, economic trends are driving the rise in side hustles

Reuters

(Reuters) -The Biden Administration has decided not to overrule a U.S. International Trade Commission decision that could block imports of Apple Inc's Apple Watches for infringing AliveCor Inc patents related to heart monitoring, AliveCor said Tuesday. An AliveCor spokesperson said the office of the U.S. Trade Representative told the company it would not veto the decision. Any ITC ban is still on hold while Apple and AliveCor continue to clash over the patents.