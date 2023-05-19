DeSantis 'doesn't have very good judgement in picking his enemies': James Carville

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott appears to be making a 2024 bid for the White House. Scott filed a “Statement of Candidacy" form with the Federal Election Commission, listing himself as a Republican running for President. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to announce a 2024 presidential run in the coming weeks. They would be joining a GOP field that includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

James Carville, a longtime Democratic strategist told Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Akiko Fujita in an interview that right now, the 2024 Republican presidential candidates are "literally destroying each other."

Carville noted there are "enemies of necessity" and enemies that you choose. DeSantis, he said, is "terrible" at picking enemies. "It's a terrible enemy of choice to go after Disney," he said, referring to the governor's ongoing feud Disney (DIS) leadership. Carville added, "DeSantis doesn't have very good judgement in picking his enemies of choice. Trump is his enemy of necessity" and that right now, he is not "playing this game very well."

Key video moments

00:00:27 Republican candidates "destroying each other"

00:00:35 Enemies of necessity vs enemies of choice

00:00:46 "DeSantis is making terrible enemies of choice"