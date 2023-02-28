DeSantis taking a "victory lap" over bill that does not "substantively" do much to Disney: Analyst

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that gives him more control over Disney's (DIS) self-controlling zone, known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The bill allows DeSantis to create a state-appointed board to oversee the district. Needham and Company senior media and entertainment analyst Laura Martin DeSantis says she does not see this having much impact on how Disney runs its parks in the near term, saying DeSantis is "taking a victory lap for, actually, not very much substantively."

Key moments:

0:10 He's doing this because Disney is too woke

0:17 In a content company, you actually can't find employees unless you are woke. So, you just don't have a business unless you have woke employees that create content

0:50 They pick up billion dollars a year of costs for the roads and all this stuff, all that would transfer to the communities locally

1:10 So he's basically taking a victory lap for actually not very much substantively

1:22 In theory, it makes them get, more approvals from local governments to build the next hotel, but their next hotel brings employment.

1:44 I do not think this would have happened if the CEO had had a different guy in the seat when this legislation that's the big fight over was happening