Despite election outcomes, markets see 'consistent ascent'

History has recorded a "consistent ascent" in US equities regardless of presidential elections and tenures, argues Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Senior Investment Director and VP. Crill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what the upcoming election will mean for investors' portfolios.

Just days after Biden's nomination, value stocks outperformed growth stocks by nine percentage points, Crill states. But the market's historic rise was not because of Biden, Crill notes: Pfizer had just released efficacy results for vaccine testing. "That's a reminder that whatever plays out for this election, even if your favored candidate doesn't end up making it to the White House, there's so many other things that will drive the performance of the stock market. Unless you can predict what those other pieces of news will be, it's best to stay invested in and capture what the market has to deliver," Crill says.

